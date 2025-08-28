Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Conducts Airborne Operation in Syria

Israel conducted airborne operations on a former air defense base southwest of Damascus, historically used by Iran. The strikes, amidst ongoing security talks, coincide with increased tensions. Israeli military refrained from commenting while reports of casualties surface, as Syria claims equipment was abandoned, possibly by pro-Iranian militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 03:51 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Conducts Airborne Operation in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Israel carried out an airborne operation targeting a former air defense base in southwest Damascus, Syria, two army sources revealed on Wednesday. The base, once utilized by Iran during Bashar al-Assad's reign, was subjected to a series of strikes that forced Israeli withdrawal post-landing.

The operation's targets included the Kiswa region and the strategic Jabal Manea hilltop, historically among the main military strongholds for pro-Iranian militias under Assad's regime, sparking speculation over the presence of abandoned equipment from these forces. The strikes resulted in the death of six Syrian soldiers earlier, as reported by Syrian state media.

This escalation coincides with recent security talks between Damascus and its long-time adversary, Israel, aiming to ease longstanding tensions. Meanwhile, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was notably attending a business expo not far from the attack site, highlighting the overlapping political dimensions of the military developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

 Global
2
ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

 Global
3
Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

 United Kingdom
4
Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025