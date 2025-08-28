Tensions Rise as Israel Conducts Airborne Operation in Syria

In a bold move, Israel carried out an airborne operation targeting a former air defense base in southwest Damascus, Syria, two army sources revealed on Wednesday. The base, once utilized by Iran during Bashar al-Assad's reign, was subjected to a series of strikes that forced Israeli withdrawal post-landing.

The operation's targets included the Kiswa region and the strategic Jabal Manea hilltop, historically among the main military strongholds for pro-Iranian militias under Assad's regime, sparking speculation over the presence of abandoned equipment from these forces. The strikes resulted in the death of six Syrian soldiers earlier, as reported by Syrian state media.

This escalation coincides with recent security talks between Damascus and its long-time adversary, Israel, aiming to ease longstanding tensions. Meanwhile, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was notably attending a business expo not far from the attack site, highlighting the overlapping political dimensions of the military developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)