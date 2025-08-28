Supreme Court to Rule on Louisiana's Controversial Redistricting Case

Louisiana has stepped back from defending a political map that favored racial considerations, urging the Supreme Court to exclude race from redistricting discussions. The case may pivotally impact the Voting Rights Act.

The conservative-dominated court's decision could lead Republican-led Southern states to redraw political boundaries, potentially eliminating most majority Black districts, a current Democratic stronghold.

Experts warn that if Louisiana prevails, a whiter, less representative Congress may result, decreasing minority representation across various legislative bodies in the United States.

