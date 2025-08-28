Supreme Court to Rule on Louisiana's Controversial Redistricting Case
Louisiana has abandoned defending a political map favoring racial redistricting and is urging the Supreme Court to remove race from redistricting considerations. The case, set for arguments on October 15, could change the Voting Rights Act. The outcome could reduce minority representation in state legislatures nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 05:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
Louisiana has stepped back from defending a political map that favored racial considerations, urging the Supreme Court to exclude race from redistricting discussions. The case may pivotally impact the Voting Rights Act.
The conservative-dominated court's decision could lead Republican-led Southern states to redraw political boundaries, potentially eliminating most majority Black districts, a current Democratic stronghold.
Experts warn that if Louisiana prevails, a whiter, less representative Congress may result, decreasing minority representation across various legislative bodies in the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement