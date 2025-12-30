Left Menu

Condemnation of Racial Violence: Tragedy in Dehradun

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has condemned the racial violence-related murder of a student from Tripura in Dehradun, highlighting ongoing discrimination against Northeastern people in parts of India. The victim, Anjel Chakma, was attacked while pursuing studies, emphasizing the need for justice and equality as per the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:05 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has spoken out against the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, linking it to racial violence. The incident underscores the discrimination faced by Northeastern communities in India.

The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Machmara, was in Dehradun to pursue an MBA. He was attacked by youths in front of his brother and died after a protracted struggle with his injuries.

On social media, Lalduhoma offered condolences to Chakma's family, emphasizing that discrimination contradicts constitutional values and justice must be upheld.

