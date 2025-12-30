Condemnation of Racial Violence: Tragedy in Dehradun

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has spoken out against the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, linking it to racial violence. The incident underscores the discrimination faced by Northeastern communities in India.

The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Machmara, was in Dehradun to pursue an MBA. He was attacked by youths in front of his brother and died after a protracted struggle with his injuries.

On social media, Lalduhoma offered condolences to Chakma's family, emphasizing that discrimination contradicts constitutional values and justice must be upheld.