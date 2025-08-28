Israeli Official Arrested in Child Predator Sting Near Las Vegas

Tom Alexandrovich, a senior cybersecurity official from Israel, is facing serious allegations after his arrest for allegedly planning to meet a minor near Las Vegas. The operation was part of a sting targeting child sex predators conducted by Nevada and federal authorities.

Alexandrovich missed his scheduled arraignment at a court in Henderson, leading to a judge ordering his appearance via video link. His lawyers had previously agreed with the prosecutor's office on his absence, but the agreement was overruled, sparking legal debates.

Following his arrest, Alexandrovich posted bail and returned to Israel, raising questions around diplomatic influences and legal protocols. Officials have insisted that standard bail conditions were applied without any special treatment, while the U.S. State Department has denied involvement in the process.