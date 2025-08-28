The Trial of Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Tycoon: A Crucial Legal Battle
The national security trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai concluded on Thursday. Lai faces charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material. The trial is seen globally as a significant test of the rule of law in China.
The marathon trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong wrapped up on Thursday. The case has garnered international attention as a pivotal test of the rule of law in the Chinese-ruled financial hub.
Lai, aged 77, has denied accusations of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material. Conviction on these charges could result in a life sentence for the prominent figure.
The court has yet to announce a date for the verdict, leaving global observers and advocates for democracy closely watching the unfolding legal drama.
