The Trial of Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Tycoon: A Crucial Legal Battle

The marathon trial of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong wrapped up on Thursday. The case has garnered international attention as a pivotal test of the rule of law in the Chinese-ruled financial hub.

Lai, aged 77, has denied accusations of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material. Conviction on these charges could result in a life sentence for the prominent figure.

The court has yet to announce a date for the verdict, leaving global observers and advocates for democracy closely watching the unfolding legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)