Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma
The Supreme Court has granted journalist Abhisar Sharma interim protection for four weeks in a case filed against him in Assam related to a video post. The court advised Sharma to approach the Gauhati High Court to dismiss the FIR, while questioning the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday provided four weeks of interim relief to journalist Abhisar Sharma, who faced charges in Assam over a controversial video post allegedly criticizing state policies.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh instructed Sharma to seek the Gauhati High Court's intervention to annul the FIR against him. This decision comes amid a larger legal debate over the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The FIR in question, initiated by a private complaint, targets a video from Sharma's YouTube channel questioning the allocation of 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Journalist in Assam FIR Controversy
IAEA Mission Reviews Safety at Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Power Plant, Rooppur
IAEA Launches First Spanish Advanced Nuclear Law Course in Mexico City
Kishtwar Fire Leaves Six Homes Damaged, Several Injured
CDC Director Ousted Amidst Political Clash: Susan Monarez's Controversial Firing