Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

The Supreme Court on Thursday provided four weeks of interim relief to journalist Abhisar Sharma, who faced charges in Assam over a controversial video post allegedly criticizing state policies.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh instructed Sharma to seek the Gauhati High Court's intervention to annul the FIR against him. This decision comes amid a larger legal debate over the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR in question, initiated by a private complaint, targets a video from Sharma's YouTube channel questioning the allocation of 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private company.

