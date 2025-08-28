Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

The Supreme Court has granted journalist Abhisar Sharma interim protection for four weeks in a case filed against him in Assam related to a video post. The court advised Sharma to approach the Gauhati High Court to dismiss the FIR, while questioning the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:16 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday provided four weeks of interim relief to journalist Abhisar Sharma, who faced charges in Assam over a controversial video post allegedly criticizing state policies.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh instructed Sharma to seek the Gauhati High Court's intervention to annul the FIR against him. This decision comes amid a larger legal debate over the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR in question, initiated by a private complaint, targets a video from Sharma's YouTube channel questioning the allocation of 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
2
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
3
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global
4
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025