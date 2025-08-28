Ukraine's Nighttime Defenses: A Success Story

In a remarkable display of defensive prowess, the Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it intercepted an overwhelming majority of drones and missiles launched by Russia overnight. Out of 598 drones, 563 were downed, alongside 26 out of 31 missiles aimed at various targets.

The assault, one of many in the ongoing conflict, saw impacts recorded at 13 locations with additional debris falling at 26 different sites. The air force's ability to thwart most of these threats underscores Ukraine's resilience under pressure.

This successful defense against aerial assaults highlights the adaptability and determination of Ukrainian forces amid escalating tensions, providing some measure of security in unstable times.