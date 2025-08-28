Left Menu

Ukraine's Nighttime Defenses: A Success Story

The Ukrainian air force reports successfully intercepting the majority of drones and missiles from a Russian assault, with 563 of 598 drones and 26 of 31 missiles brought down. The attack resulted in hits and debris falling across several locations, demonstrating Ukraine's effective defensive capabilities.

In a remarkable display of defensive prowess, the Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it intercepted an overwhelming majority of drones and missiles launched by Russia overnight. Out of 598 drones, 563 were downed, alongside 26 out of 31 missiles aimed at various targets.

The assault, one of many in the ongoing conflict, saw impacts recorded at 13 locations with additional debris falling at 26 different sites. The air force's ability to thwart most of these threats underscores Ukraine's resilience under pressure.

This successful defense against aerial assaults highlights the adaptability and determination of Ukrainian forces amid escalating tensions, providing some measure of security in unstable times.

