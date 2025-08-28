Gangland Countdown: Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Duo

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following a dramatic encounter in New Ashok Nagar.

The suspects, identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, were captured during a late-night operation. They were reportedly planning a crime in the city, based on intel received by the police.

One suspect sustained an injury during the exchange of fire, highlighting the perils of the operation. Both are known for their involvement in multiple extortion cases within Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)