Gangland Countdown: Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Duo
Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended two criminals linked to foreign gangsters after a shootout in New Ashok Nagar. Kartik Jakhar and Kavish were captured on suspicion of planning a crime in the city, with one suspect injured. Both are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:26 IST
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following a dramatic encounter in New Ashok Nagar.
The suspects, identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, were captured during a late-night operation. They were reportedly planning a crime in the city, based on intel received by the police.
One suspect sustained an injury during the exchange of fire, highlighting the perils of the operation. Both are known for their involvement in multiple extortion cases within Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
