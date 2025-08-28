Modi Navigates Diplomatic Channels Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on pivotal visits to China, Japan, and Russia, marking significant diplomatic endeavors amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. Seeking to reinforce India's global alliances, Modi aims to bolster economic collaboration, particularly through his 'Make in India' initiative.

Japan emerges as a key partner, with promises of substantial investments and a focus on shared regional security interests within the Quad grouping. With tensions high over U.S. tariffs on Indian exports, Modi's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is critical for maintaining trade momentum.

Modi's China visit will address past border tensions and focus on economic synergies, with potential concessions on trade barriers. Experts suggest these diplomatic efforts are crucial for India to leverage international partnerships as a counterbalance to China's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)