Supreme Court Grants Bail to Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli After 17 Years

The Supreme Court granted bail to former gangster and politician Arun Gawli, who has been serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder. The decision considered his 17-year incarceration and age. Gawli's case will be revisited in February 2026, after he challenged a 2019 Bombay High Court decision.

Updated: 28-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Arun Gawli, a former gangster-turned-politician, currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.

A bench consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized Gawli's 17-year imprisonment span and his advanced age of 76 years as significant factors in the decision to grant bail.

The court set February 2026 for the final hearing, allowing Gawli to challenge the Bombay High Court's 2019 affirmation of his life sentence, underscoring his continued quest for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

