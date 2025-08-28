Supreme Court Grants Bail to Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli After 17 Years

In a notable legal development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Arun Gawli, a former gangster-turned-politician, currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.

A bench consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized Gawli's 17-year imprisonment span and his advanced age of 76 years as significant factors in the decision to grant bail.

The court set February 2026 for the final hearing, allowing Gawli to challenge the Bombay High Court's 2019 affirmation of his life sentence, underscoring his continued quest for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)