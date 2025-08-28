Court Upholds Tariq Ramadan's Conviction on Rape Charges

The Swiss federal court has confirmed Tariq Ramadan's conviction on charges of rape and sexual coercion, previously issued by a Geneva regional court. The court dismissed Ramadan's appeal, which criticized the handling of evidence and claimed procedural errors in the appeals process.

Details of the ruling portray Ramadan as having coerced a woman into non-consensual sex at a Geneva hotel in 2008. The court's decision was influenced by social media exchanges between the parties involved both before and after the alleged incident.

In a recent court session, Ramadan received a three-year prison sentence, with two years suspended, alongside financial penalties and compensation obligations to the accuser. The case joins other legal challenges for the former Oxford scholar, who has faced similar accusations in France but maintains his innocence, claiming false allegations.