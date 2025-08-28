Rwanda Becomes US Deportation Haven
Rwanda has begun receiving migrants deported from the United States under a new agreement. In August, the first group of seven vetted migrants arrived as part of an arrangement allowing up to 250 deportations. The East African nation collaborates with international organizations for their accommodation.
In a significant development under a new U.S. deportation agreement, Rwanda has welcomed its first group of deported migrants from the United States. This move marks the commencement of an arrangement allowing up to 250 such transfers, aimed at streamlining immigration processes between both nations.
Yolande Makolo, Rwandan government spokesperson, announced that seven vetted migrants arrived in the country in mid-August, forming the initial wave of arrivals. Rwanda's role as a host aligns with similar agreements Washington has with other African nations including Uganda, Eswatini, and South Sudan.
Though the deported individuals' identities remain undisclosed, Makolo confirmed their accommodation through international organizations, with oversight from the International Organisation for Migration and local social services. While some express the desire to return home, others are ready to build new lives in Rwanda.
