Massive Turnout Expected for Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai

In an effort to maintain law and order, over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where activist Manoj Jarange is set to begin an indefinite fasting protest for Maratha reservations. Jarange, who hails from Antarwali Sarati village, has been rallying supporters to join him at the protest site.

Authorities anticipate more than 20,000 protesters, prompting robust security measures. Additional forces from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and other security units have been mobilized to ensure safety and prevent any disturbances.

The protest, coinciding with the Ganesh festival, has seen a redirection of some security forces to the venue. Police have permitted Jarange to stage his protest at Azad Maidan for a day, with crowd numbers not to exceed 5,000, as supporters from across the state gather in anticipation.