Tragic Shelling in Darfur: A City Under Siege

A paramilitary group attacked Sudan's el-Fasher city, killing 24 and wounding 55 amid ongoing civil war. The Rapid Support Forces targeted densely populated areas exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. The UN reports severe child malnutrition and violence, with the ICC investigating alleged war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A paramilitary group has launched a devastating attack on the city of el-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people, as confirmed by a medical group on Thursday.

The shelling, carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), targeted densely populated central market areas and the Awlad al-Reef neighborhood, leaving 55 wounded, including five women, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The city remains a focal point of conflict between the RSF and Sudanese military, the military's last stronghold in Darfur.

Reports from the United Nations and rights groups highlight grave human rights violations including mass killings and sexual violence. Due to these ongoing atrocities, the International Criminal Court is investigating potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the area. The conflict has displaced millions and decimated the region's population, with children among the most afflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

