Tragic Shelling in Darfur: A City Under Siege

A paramilitary group has launched a devastating attack on the city of el-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people, as confirmed by a medical group on Thursday.

The shelling, carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), targeted densely populated central market areas and the Awlad al-Reef neighborhood, leaving 55 wounded, including five women, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The city remains a focal point of conflict between the RSF and Sudanese military, the military's last stronghold in Darfur.

Reports from the United Nations and rights groups highlight grave human rights violations including mass killings and sexual violence. Due to these ongoing atrocities, the International Criminal Court is investigating potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the area. The conflict has displaced millions and decimated the region's population, with children among the most afflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)