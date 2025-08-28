Left Menu

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

A three-member judicial commission is examining the November 2024 violence in Sambhal, where residents urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure Hindu safety and curb migration. Despite concerns over demography shifts, the panel submitted a report after meeting with the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:26 IST
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A judicial commission is scrutinizing the volatile events of November 2024 in Sambhal, where local residents have urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prioritize the safety of Hindus to prevent further migration from the district.

The commission, comprising a retired judge, a former IPS officer, and an ex-IAS officer, submitted its findings to the chief minister following deaths and injuries during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. Several individuals shared their concerns about demographic changes and dwindling Hindu populations with the panel.

Local voices, including Sanjay Shankhdhar and municipal councillor Gagan Varshney, expressed apprehensions about the climate of fear and requested government intervention, including a PAC battalion and minority status for Hindus in Sambhal, to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium leading to deformity among tribals, alleges Hemant Soren.

PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium lea...

 India
2
Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

 Netherlands
3
Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

 India
4
Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025