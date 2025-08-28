Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

A judicial commission is scrutinizing the volatile events of November 2024 in Sambhal, where local residents have urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prioritize the safety of Hindus to prevent further migration from the district.

The commission, comprising a retired judge, a former IPS officer, and an ex-IAS officer, submitted its findings to the chief minister following deaths and injuries during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. Several individuals shared their concerns about demographic changes and dwindling Hindu populations with the panel.

Local voices, including Sanjay Shankhdhar and municipal councillor Gagan Varshney, expressed apprehensions about the climate of fear and requested government intervention, including a PAC battalion and minority status for Hindus in Sambhal, to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)