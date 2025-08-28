Indian Fishermen Reclaim Boats Seized in Sri Lanka

A team of Indian fishermen has traveled to Sri Lanka to reclaim several fishing boats seized during alleged poaching activities. The boats, seized by Sri Lankan authorities, have now been released under a legal arrangement allowing court discretion in such cases.

Led by S Jesurasa, the fishermen arrived from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and reached Sri Lanka's Jaffna district. They inspected seven vessels docked in Myliddi fishing harbour, which Sri Lankan authorities released in 2022.

These fishermen will spend time in Jaffna to engage local mechanics to repair the boat engines before returning to India. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations over fishing rights in the resource-rich Palk Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)