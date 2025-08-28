Left Menu

Indian Fishermen Reclaim Boats Seized in Sri Lanka

A group of Indian fishermen has traveled to Sri Lanka to retrieve boats seized for alleged poaching after they were released by Sri Lankan courts. They plan to repair the boats before returning to India. This incident highlights ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A team of Indian fishermen has traveled to Sri Lanka to reclaim several fishing boats seized during alleged poaching activities. The boats, seized by Sri Lankan authorities, have now been released under a legal arrangement allowing court discretion in such cases.

Led by S Jesurasa, the fishermen arrived from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and reached Sri Lanka's Jaffna district. They inspected seven vessels docked in Myliddi fishing harbour, which Sri Lankan authorities released in 2022.

These fishermen will spend time in Jaffna to engage local mechanics to repair the boat engines before returning to India. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations over fishing rights in the resource-rich Palk Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

