India and Bhutan Sign MoU to Deepen Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors

In a significant step toward enhancing regional cooperation in food security and sustainable farming, India and Bhutan have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The agreement was signed in Thimphu by Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, and Mr. Thinley Namgyel, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), Royal Government of Bhutan.

Strengthening an Enduring Partnership

The MoU underscores the shared vision of the two neighboring countries to advance rural prosperity, sustainable agriculture, and the well-being of farming communities. India and Bhutan have long maintained close ties, and this agreement builds on their history of cooperation by laying down a structured framework for collaboration.

The areas covered under the MoU include agricultural research and innovation, livestock health and production, post-harvest management, food value chain development, and knowledge exchange programs. The partnership will also focus on promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices and strengthening institutions that support rural livelihoods.

Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) Formed

Immediately after the signing, the first session of the Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) was convened to discuss the implementation of the MoU. Both sides finalized the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the working group and identified priority areas requiring immediate attention.

Officials from both nations agreed that the JTWG serves as a crucial mechanism for ensuring smooth cooperation, tracking progress, and delivering tangible outcomes. The group also decided that the next session of the JTWG will be held in India on a mutually agreed date.

India’s Agricultural Innovations Highlighted

During the deliberations, Shri Chaturvedi highlighted India’s new initiatives to strengthen its agricultural sector. These include:

Digital solutions for farmers to improve accessibility of information, market linkages, and extension services.

Promotion of climate-resilient practices to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture.

Risk mitigation frameworks to safeguard farmers from uncertainties in weather and market volatility.

Improved credit facilities and financial inclusion, enabling farmers to adopt modern farming techniques and increase productivity.

Areas of Cooperation Discussed

The JTWG session featured in-depth discussions on cooperation in key sectors, such as:

Agriculture and crop development – sharing expertise in seed technology, soil health, and farm mechanization.

Livestock health and production – improving veterinary care, disease control, and breeding practices.

Agricultural marketing and cooperatives – boosting market access and farmer-led cooperative models.

Food processing and value addition – building infrastructure for post-harvest management and agribusiness opportunities.

Research, technology, and capacity building – strengthening institutional collaboration and skill development.

A Step Toward Regional Food Security

The agreement reflects the two countries’ commitment to addressing common challenges in agriculture, such as climate change, food insecurity, and rural poverty. By combining India’s technological advancements and Bhutan’s unique ecological farming practices, the partnership is expected to benefit farming communities in both countries.

The visit of India’s Agriculture Secretary to Bhutan also aligns with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, reaffirming their strong bonds of friendship and mutual support.

Looking Ahead

Both sides expressed optimism that this MoU will pave the way for long-term agricultural cooperation, contributing to the prosperity of farmers and rural households. The next JTWG meeting in India is expected to focus on progress reviews and the scaling up of joint initiatives.

This development marks not just a policy-level agreement, but also a people-centered partnership, with potential to bring real benefits to farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and rural communities across India and Bhutan.