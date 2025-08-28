Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions About Small Business Involvement

The Trump administration's decision to award a $1.2 billion contract to Acquisition Logistics LLC for constructing a major immigration detention complex has attracted significant scrutiny. Critics are questioning the small firm's capability to manage the complex, given its lack of experience with large-scale federal projects.

This contract, awarded for a facility on a Texas military base, highlights the government's strategy to involve the military in tasks traditionally handled by civilian agencies. The move is part of a broader push to meet President Trump's immigration enforcement goals, which include the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants.

The secrecy surrounding the contract has raised alarms about transparency and accountability, with experts and lawmakers expressing concerns about potential abuses and the facility's operating standards. The situation underscores the contentious debate over private and military involvement in immigration detention.

