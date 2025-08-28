Left Menu

Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

The New Delhi Bar Association suspended its strike against a notification allowing police to present evidence virtually. After a meeting facilitated by the Home Minister's team, discussions with Amit Shah are awaited. The strike, which began on August 22, is paused pending further negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has temporarily halted a strike by district court lawyers in response to a controversial notification from the Lieutenant Governor permitting police to present evidence virtually in court.

A representative of Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the association, leading to the suspension of actions initially slated for Friday, including a demonstration at the LG House. This meeting suggests forthcoming discussions with Home Minister Shah to address the lawyers' concerns.

The strike commenced on August 22, following the issuance of the notification, and will remain suspended until the outcome of the planned deliberations with the Union Home Minister is determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

