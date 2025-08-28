Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has temporarily halted a strike by district court lawyers in response to a controversial notification from the Lieutenant Governor permitting police to present evidence virtually in court.

A representative of Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the association, leading to the suspension of actions initially slated for Friday, including a demonstration at the LG House. This meeting suggests forthcoming discussions with Home Minister Shah to address the lawyers' concerns.

The strike commenced on August 22, following the issuance of the notification, and will remain suspended until the outcome of the planned deliberations with the Union Home Minister is determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)