Delhi Court Convicts Contractors in DJB Cheating Case
In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court has convicted two brothers, Kapil and Ritesh Walia, for defrauding the Delhi Jal Board in 2008. They were found guilty of submitting forged documents and falsely claiming payments, leading to a financial loss of Rs 91.51 lakh to the board.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has delivered a verdict convicting two private contractors, Kapil and Ritesh Walia, in a case of cheating the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in 2008. The court found them guilty based on sufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.
Additional sessions judge Nishant Garg presided over the case, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked the contractors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for criminal conspiracy and cheating. The charges were substantiated by forged documentation used to claim payments for a project involving reboring a tubewell.
The court highlighted the involvement of Ritesh in the execution of the fraudulent contract, emphasizing that a forged invoice dated September 10, 2008, was central to the crime. Consequently, a wrongful financial loss of Rs 91.51 lakh was incurred by the Delhi Jal Board. Sentencing arguments are scheduled for September 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Those opposing Centre, its policies are framed in false cases by ED, CBI, I-T, alleges J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
CBI Nabs Airtel Manager in Massive SIM Card Scam
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau
Special court accepts CBI closure report in NSE co-location 'scam'-linked case
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam