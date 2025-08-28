U.S. Urges Renewal of Iran Sanctions Amid Nuclear Compliance Concerns

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expressed support on Thursday for reinstating sanctions against Iran, highlighting the country's breach of nuclear commitments. France, Britain, and Germany have all laid out a strong case against Tehran's actions.

Rubio emphasized that the United States remains open to direct discussions with Iran, aiming for a long-lasting peaceful resolution to the ongoing nuclear issue.

By reiterating the need for diplomatic efforts, Rubio underlined the U.S.'s continuous commitment to addressing the challenges posed by Iran's nuclear activities through engagement and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)