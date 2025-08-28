Left Menu

Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

Two men were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing Inderjeet Singh to death after a heated argument in Gokalpuri. Singh was attacked and later succumbed to his injuries. The accused, Vinod and Akash, were found and the knife was recovered from them. Akash had a criminal record.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:40 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals following a fatal stabbing incident in the Gokalpuri area, which claimed the life of 32-year-old Inderjeet Singh. The incident occurred during an intense argument on Wednesday.

Authorities said the attack took place around 4:30 pm, with Singh subsequently taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. Despite the medical intervention, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, known as Vinod alias Tinda and Akash alias Vishal alias Churan, were arrested after being tracked by police. Investigators recovered the knife used in the crime and revealed Akash's previous criminal record for causing harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

