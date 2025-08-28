RPI (A) to Launch Nationwide Agitation for Private Sector Reservation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), announced on Thursday a nationwide agitation scheduled for October 15. The march aims to demand reservations in the private sector for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections.

Athawale, who also handles the social justice and empowerment portfolio, expressed support for activist Manoj Jarange's Maratha quota demand, clarifying it should not infringe upon the OBC category. He emphasized the need to extend such reservations to private industries and autonomous universities.

Additionally, Athawale urged the inclusion of reservation provisions in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to prevent judicial overturns. He called on the Maharashtra government to follow other states in implementing promotion quotas and revoke the 'permanently unaided' status of educational institutions.

