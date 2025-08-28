Left Menu

Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

Iran strongly opposes the move by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate U.N. sanctions concerning its nuclear program, warning the action could damage relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:43 IST
Iran has expressed strong opposition to the initiation of a 30-day process by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate United Nations sanctions due to its nuclear program, according to a statement by Tehran's foreign ministry.

The ministry criticized the E3's decision, labeling it a 'provocative and unnecessary escalation' that will be met with suitable countermeasures.

The decision, Iran warned, could severely impact ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

