Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

Iran has expressed strong opposition to the initiation of a 30-day process by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate United Nations sanctions due to its nuclear program, according to a statement by Tehran's foreign ministry.

The ministry criticized the E3's decision, labeling it a 'provocative and unnecessary escalation' that will be met with suitable countermeasures.

The decision, Iran warned, could severely impact ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

