Tarigami Urges Declaration of National Disaster Amid Jammu and Kashmir Floods

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has called on the government to provide immediate relief for those affected by the recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir. In an urgent plea, he urged the Centre to declare the situation a national disaster.

Tarigami outlined the extensive damage caused by the flooding, which has severely impacted infrastructure, agriculture, and displaced thousands of residents. He highlighted the plight of farmers and orchardists who have faced significant losses, particularly in the Jammu, south Kashmir, and Warwan areas, and stressed the urgency of government support.

Emphasizing the need for greater preparedness, Tarigami criticized successive administrations for neglecting the fragile Himalayan ecology and stressed the importance of drawing lessons from the catastrophe to devise long-term disaster management and ecological conservation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)