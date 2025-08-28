U.S. and Panama Push for U.N. Resolution to Combat Haitian Gangs

The United States and Panama are spearheading a new initiative at the United Nations Security Council, aiming to establish a specialized force to combat the influence of armed gangs in Haiti. According to acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, the draft resolution seeks to bolster efforts where previous endeavors have fallen short.

Critically, the proposed resolution calls for the creation of a 'gang suppression force' along with a dedicated U.N. Support Office meant to provide logistical and resource-based assistance on the ground in Haiti. This move echoes similar recommendations from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and comes amid escalating internal displacement figures, currently standing at approximately 1.3 million.

Amidst these developments, Guterres urged stronger international action to enforce an arms embargo, noting rampant trafficking from Florida. The resolution's interaction with the existing under-resourced U.N.-backed force in Haiti remains uncertain, as gang recruitment efforts, particularly involving children, surge dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)