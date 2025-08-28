Left Menu

U.S. and Panama Push for U.N. Resolution to Combat Haitian Gangs

The U.S. and Panama propose a U.N. resolution for a force to tackle armed gangs in Haiti. Despite an initial deployment last year, resources and manpower are lacking. The resolution seeks a 'gang suppression force' with U.N. support. The conflict has displaced 1.3 million Haitians.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:09 IST
U.S. and Panama Push for U.N. Resolution to Combat Haitian Gangs
The United States and Panama are spearheading a new initiative at the United Nations Security Council, aiming to establish a specialized force to combat the influence of armed gangs in Haiti. According to acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, the draft resolution seeks to bolster efforts where previous endeavors have fallen short.

Critically, the proposed resolution calls for the creation of a 'gang suppression force' along with a dedicated U.N. Support Office meant to provide logistical and resource-based assistance on the ground in Haiti. This move echoes similar recommendations from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and comes amid escalating internal displacement figures, currently standing at approximately 1.3 million.

Amidst these developments, Guterres urged stronger international action to enforce an arms embargo, noting rampant trafficking from Florida. The resolution's interaction with the existing under-resourced U.N.-backed force in Haiti remains uncertain, as gang recruitment efforts, particularly involving children, surge dramatically.

