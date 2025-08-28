Left Menu

India's Indispensable Role in Indo-Pacific Security

India plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific as an essential U.S. partner, strengthening governance, security, and cooperation in the region. The U.S. Consul General praised India's contributions at a seminar on maritime security, emphasizing collaborative approaches to address geopolitical dynamics and technological impacts.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:23 IST
  • India

The United States lauds India as an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific, a region where India's contributions significantly reinforce governance, the rule of law, and security. This endorsement came from US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, during a seminar focused on 'Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific.'

Highlighting India's active engagement in the Quad—a strategic forum including the U.S., Japan, and Australia—Hodges commended the nation's substantial role in fostering regional cooperation and delivering humanitarian assistance. The seminar, organized by the U.S. Consulate General and the University of Madras, brought together experts from various fields.

Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Regional Flag Officer for the Indian Navy in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, underscored the geopolitical importance of the Indo-Pacific. He called for a united approach to maintaining security and stability, echoed by discussions on power dynamics, trade, and technological innovations.

