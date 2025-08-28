U.N. Extends Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission Until 2026
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously decided to continue its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), until the end of 2026. Established in 1978, UNIFIL patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel to maintain peace and security.
The decision includes a provision for a year-long 'orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal' beginning at the mission's conclusion.
