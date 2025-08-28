Left Menu

U.N. Extends Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission Until 2026

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously decided to continue its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), until the end of 2026. Established in 1978, UNIFIL patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel to maintain peace and security.

28-08-2025
In a unanimous decision, the United Nations Security Council extended the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission until the end of 2026.

Established in 1978, this peacekeeping force has been crucial in patrolling Lebanon's southern border with Israel, working tirelessly to maintain peace and prevent conflict.

The decision includes a provision for a year-long 'orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal' beginning at the mission's conclusion.

