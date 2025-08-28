U.N. Extends Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission Until 2026

In a unanimous decision, the United Nations Security Council extended the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission until the end of 2026.

Established in 1978, this peacekeeping force has been crucial in patrolling Lebanon's southern border with Israel, working tirelessly to maintain peace and prevent conflict.

The decision includes a provision for a year-long 'orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal' beginning at the mission's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)