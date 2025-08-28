Left Menu

Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that only candidates with a Diploma in Pharmacy are eligible for pharmacist positions, excluding B.Pharm holders. The court stated that determining eligibility is a policy matter. Petitions from B.Pharm degree holders, arguing for inclusion, were dismissed pending possible future rule changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:01 IST
Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has determined that only individuals possessing a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) are qualified for pharmacist positions within the state.

This decision excludes those with a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from applying, as the current service rules do not recognize their qualification for these roles.

The court, headed by Justice Ravindra Maithani, emphasized that establishing eligibility criteria falls within policy domain, indicating that until the service rules are revised, only D.Pharm holders registered with the State Pharmacy Council would be considered eligible for recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025