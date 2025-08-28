Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

In a critical ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has determined that only individuals possessing a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) are qualified for pharmacist positions within the state.

This decision excludes those with a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from applying, as the current service rules do not recognize their qualification for these roles.

The court, headed by Justice Ravindra Maithani, emphasized that establishing eligibility criteria falls within policy domain, indicating that until the service rules are revised, only D.Pharm holders registered with the State Pharmacy Council would be considered eligible for recruitment.

