The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to extend the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon known as UNIFIL for the final time. This extension will last until the end of 2026, followed by a year-long drawdown to transfer security responsibilities fully to the Lebanese government.

The resolution, drafted by France and backed by the U.S., represents a pivotal shift in Lebanon's security framework. UNIFIL, which began operations in 1978, has significantly impacted southern Lebanon's stability, albeit with criticisms concerning its engagement with Hezbollah, which holds considerable power in the region.

The United States has positioned this extension as the final chapter in UNIFIL's mission, highlighting Lebanon's changing security dynamics. U.S. initiatives now focus on Hezbollah's disarmament, pairing it with an economic development strategy supported by Gulf allies, to promote autonomy from Hezbollah's Iranian ties.

