UNIFIL Mandate Extended for Final Time: Lebanon to Take Charge by 2027
The U.N. Security Council has unanimously extended the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until 2026. This decision marks the final extension, with a planned withdrawal in 2027. The move aims to enable Lebanon to assume full security responsibility, amid tensions with Hezbollah and evolving geopolitical dynamics.
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to extend the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon known as UNIFIL for the final time. This extension will last until the end of 2026, followed by a year-long drawdown to transfer security responsibilities fully to the Lebanese government.
The resolution, drafted by France and backed by the U.S., represents a pivotal shift in Lebanon's security framework. UNIFIL, which began operations in 1978, has significantly impacted southern Lebanon's stability, albeit with criticisms concerning its engagement with Hezbollah, which holds considerable power in the region.
The United States has positioned this extension as the final chapter in UNIFIL's mission, highlighting Lebanon's changing security dynamics. U.S. initiatives now focus on Hezbollah's disarmament, pairing it with an economic development strategy supported by Gulf allies, to promote autonomy from Hezbollah's Iranian ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Denounces 'Manmade Crisis' in Gaza
UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon faces scrutiny ahead of Security Council vote
Gulf States Eye Economic Revival in Hezbollah's Backyard
Lebanon's Bold Plan: Disarming Hezbollah and Paving Path to Peace
Israel says its forces will withdraw from all five positions in southern Lebanon in stages if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah, reports AP.