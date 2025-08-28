In a significant development, tensions have escalated between the United States and Venezuela, as the U.S. expands its naval presence in the Southern Caribbean. The move, described by U.S. officials as a strategy to counter Latin American drug cartels, coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to tackling such criminal organizations.

Significantly larger than routine operations, this deployment involves seven U.S. warships and a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reacted strongly, denouncing the presence as a violation of international treaties. The Trump administration, however, maintains its commitment to addressing global terrorism by designating specific drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Maduro, accusing the U.S. of conspiring with opposition groups, has vowed to bolster Venezuela's defenses. His government remains determined to combat perceived threats without reverting to outdated methods. Despite allegations of economic sabotage by the U.S., the opposition and American officials have consistently denied such claims.

