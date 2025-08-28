Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav
Police have reportedly solved the murder of Randhir Yadav, a former district panchayat member, who was abducted and killed over a supposed affair with Uday Yadav's wife. The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving Uday Yadav and others, leading to multiple arrests and a manhunt for remaining suspects.
- Country:
- India
Authorities announced on Thursday that they have unravelled the murder case of a former district panchayat member, revealing it was motivated by a personal vendetta. The victim, Randhir Yadav, was reportedly kidnapped and murdered over an alleged affair with a woman.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Gunawat of Ganga Nagar confirmed that the victim's spouse reported him missing on August 23. Mr. Yadav had departed home alone in his SUV on August 22, but he didn't return, prompting police action. The vehicle was discovered abandoned in Chitrakoot, leading to a kidnapping report being filed against Uday Yadav and Ram Singh Yadav.
Police investigations disclosed that Randhir Yadav had been involved in a prolonged affair with Uday Yadav's wife, Anjali Yadav. Uday's brother, Ram Singh, who has been apprehended, admitted to the conspiracy during questioning. Uday Yadav allegedly sought retribution following an incident where the affair came to light. To execute this plan, Uday enlisted the help of his brother, mother-in-law Leela Yadav, and associate Sujit Srivastava. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing as the community reels from the shocking event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for 15-Year-Old Kidnapping Case
RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat
Contraband Connection: Mobile Seizure in Kannur Jail Sparks Investigation
Progress in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation: German Probe Gains Kremlin Approval
A Culinary Affair: Sanjeev Kapoor Sets Gaur City Mall Aflame