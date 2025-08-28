Left Menu

Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

Police have reportedly solved the murder of Randhir Yadav, a former district panchayat member, who was abducted and killed over a supposed affair with Uday Yadav's wife. The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving Uday Yadav and others, leading to multiple arrests and a manhunt for remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:45 IST
Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities announced on Thursday that they have unravelled the murder case of a former district panchayat member, revealing it was motivated by a personal vendetta. The victim, Randhir Yadav, was reportedly kidnapped and murdered over an alleged affair with a woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Gunawat of Ganga Nagar confirmed that the victim's spouse reported him missing on August 23. Mr. Yadav had departed home alone in his SUV on August 22, but he didn't return, prompting police action. The vehicle was discovered abandoned in Chitrakoot, leading to a kidnapping report being filed against Uday Yadav and Ram Singh Yadav.

Police investigations disclosed that Randhir Yadav had been involved in a prolonged affair with Uday Yadav's wife, Anjali Yadav. Uday's brother, Ram Singh, who has been apprehended, admitted to the conspiracy during questioning. Uday Yadav allegedly sought retribution following an incident where the affair came to light. To execute this plan, Uday enlisted the help of his brother, mother-in-law Leela Yadav, and associate Sujit Srivastava. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing as the community reels from the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
4
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025