Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

Authorities announced on Thursday that they have unravelled the murder case of a former district panchayat member, revealing it was motivated by a personal vendetta. The victim, Randhir Yadav, was reportedly kidnapped and murdered over an alleged affair with a woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Gunawat of Ganga Nagar confirmed that the victim's spouse reported him missing on August 23. Mr. Yadav had departed home alone in his SUV on August 22, but he didn't return, prompting police action. The vehicle was discovered abandoned in Chitrakoot, leading to a kidnapping report being filed against Uday Yadav and Ram Singh Yadav.

Police investigations disclosed that Randhir Yadav had been involved in a prolonged affair with Uday Yadav's wife, Anjali Yadav. Uday's brother, Ram Singh, who has been apprehended, admitted to the conspiracy during questioning. Uday Yadav allegedly sought retribution following an incident where the affair came to light. To execute this plan, Uday enlisted the help of his brother, mother-in-law Leela Yadav, and associate Sujit Srivastava. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing as the community reels from the shocking event.

