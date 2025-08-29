Dominican Republic's Criminal Record Erasure Scandal: A Deep Dive into Operation Hawk

A major legal upheaval unfolded in the Dominican Republic as nine individuals faced justice for their roles in a sweeping criminal record erasure scheme. The court saga concluded on Thursday, marking a crucial victory for Operation Hawk, the investigation leading to the scheme's dismantling in August 2023.

Involving heavyweight figures, the illicit operation boasted involvement from a former prosecutor, law enforcement officers, and employees tied to the Ministry of Public Safety. For six years, this network utilized corrupt means to alter and obliterate over 8,000 criminal records, providing a lifeline to individuals charged with grave offenses, including murder and drug trafficking.

The judiciary handed down sentences ranging from six to ten years, with the former prosecutor, Luis Peña Cedeño, receiving a ten-year term. Authorities revealed the scheme's sophistication, pointing to a tech company that managed queries, set prices, and facilitated payments to implicated parties. As the dust settles, the ramifications of this revelation continue to reverberate through the Dominican legal landscape.