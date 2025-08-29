Hostage Crisis in Guaviare: Colombian Soldiers Freed

In a dramatic resolution, thirty-three Colombian soldiers held by villagers under rebel orders have been freed after a tense three-day standoff, as confirmed by the ombudswoman's office.

Initially reported by Colombia's Defence Ministry, the soldiers were detained following a gunfight in Guaviare, which led to the deaths of ten members of a FARC holdout group. Villagers demanded the return of a slain rebel's body, transported to a morgue, as a condition for the soldiers' release.

Ombudswoman Iris Marín played a crucial mediation role in securing their release, announcing the news on her X account. This incident highlights ongoing security struggles in Colombia's rural regions where drug gangs and rebels vie for control.