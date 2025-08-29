Tragic End: Lawyer's Death Under Investigation

A 46-year-old lawyer tragically died in the Mancheswar area after allegedly setting himself on fire. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday in his home.

Identified as Deepak Sahu, the lawyer reportedly went to the terrace, locked the staircase door, and then set himself ablaze. According to family members, Sahu was undergoing psychiatric treatment, noted Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The exact motive behind his actions remains unclear, with no suicide note found at the scene. More insights are expected following a postmortem examination, as authorities work to piece together the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)