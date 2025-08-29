Left Menu

Tragic End: Lawyer's Death Under Investigation

A 46-year-old lawyer, identified as Deepak Sahu, died after allegedly setting himself on fire in the Mancheswar area. He was undergoing psychiatric treatment. The exact reason for his action remains unknown as there was no suicide note. Further details await the postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:45 IST
Tragic End: Lawyer's Death Under Investigation
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old lawyer tragically died in the Mancheswar area after allegedly setting himself on fire. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday in his home.

Identified as Deepak Sahu, the lawyer reportedly went to the terrace, locked the staircase door, and then set himself ablaze. According to family members, Sahu was undergoing psychiatric treatment, noted Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The exact motive behind his actions remains unclear, with no suicide note found at the scene. More insights are expected following a postmortem examination, as authorities work to piece together the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

 Global
2
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools

 Global
3
12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.

12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune distri...

 India
4
RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025