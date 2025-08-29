Smuggling Bust: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 24 Crore Seized at Lucknow Airport

Authorities at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow apprehended two passengers attempting to smuggle hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 24 crore, officials reported Friday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on specific intelligence, halted the passengers coming from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX 105 on August 26. Upon questioning, they confessed to transporting large amounts of hydroponic weed in their checked luggage.

Following a detailed search, 23.935 kilograms of the cannabis was discovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The suspects were arrested and are currently held in judicial custody.

