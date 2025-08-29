Left Menu

Smuggling Bust: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 24 Crore Seized at Lucknow Airport

Two passengers were arrested at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport for smuggling hydroponic weed valued at Rs 24 crore. Based on intelligence, DRI officials intercepted them upon arrival from Bangkok. 23.935 kilograms of the cannabis, grown in a nutrient-rich system, were seized under narcotic laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow apprehended two passengers attempting to smuggle hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 24 crore, officials reported Friday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on specific intelligence, halted the passengers coming from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX 105 on August 26. Upon questioning, they confessed to transporting large amounts of hydroponic weed in their checked luggage.

Following a detailed search, 23.935 kilograms of the cannabis was discovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The suspects were arrested and are currently held in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

