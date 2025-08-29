Sadhu Accused of Assault in Rajasthan Ashram
A Sadhu, Bhanwaranand Maharaj, is accused of sodomising a 22-year-old and attempting to assault a 17-year-old at his Rajasthan ashram. The incident occurred during the Pandupol fair. Villagers handed the sadhu over to the police, and the investigation is currently in progress with medical examinations pending.
A sadhu, identified as Bhanwaranand Maharaj, has been charged with allegedly sodomising a 22-year-old and attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old at his ashram in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police confirmed on Friday.
The incident unfolded during the Pandupol fair on Thursday when the youths, who visited the Hanuman temple, followed the sadhu to his ashram, as stated by officials. The victims reported the alleged assault to police stationed at the fair.
Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary stated that Bhanwaranand Maharaj has been detained for questioning. A case has been filed, and the Rajgarh Circle Officer is spearheading the investigation. Medical exams for the victims are anticipated shortly. Public outrage was evident when videos emerged on social media, depicting villagers attacking the sadhu before delivering him to police custody.
