Tension in the South China Sea: Patrols and Defense on High Alert

China's military and coast guard conducted patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The coast guard enhanced its enforcement actions, emphasizing territorial sovereignty. A collision between Chinese vessels occurred recently, highlighting the ongoing tension over overlapping regional claims by neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:39 IST
China's military and coast guard executed strategic patrols on Friday in the waters surrounding the contested Scarborough Shoal, a frequently trafficked route in the South China Sea.

Since early August, the coast guard has intensified its enforcement patrols in the region, asserting its commitment to 'safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.' Separate from the coast guard's statement, China's Southern Theatre Command confirmed the deployment of naval and air forces on 'combat readiness' patrols near the atoll.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on these developments. Earlier this month, a notable incident occurred when a Chinese coast guard vessel was damaged in a collision with one of China's naval ships near the Scarborough Shoal, marking the first recorded crash between Chinese vessels in these waters.

