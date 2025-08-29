Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sets Democratic Milestone with New Election Commission Office

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's democratic contribution during the foundation laying of the new State Election Commission building. Highlighting the large electoral base, he noted how the structure will enhance electoral transparency and efficiency, further bolstering India's status as the world’s largest democracy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the critical role his state plays in India's democracy during the foundation ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission's new building at Avadh Vihar Yojna.

Adityanath highlighted that the new facility is a significant move to fortify the electoral process, noting that over 12 crore voters participate in the state's panchayat elections — numbers that surpass entire populations of several countries.

With an expansive infrastructure to support the electoral process, the new building will be crucial in organizing transparent and efficient elections, marking a historic step in sustaining democracy, Adityanath asserted.

