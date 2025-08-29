Israel Recovers Hostage's Body Amid Gaza Tensions
The body of Israeli hostage Ilan Weiss has been recovered from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the retrieval, which also included items belonging to a second person whose identity remains undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:48 IST
The body of Ilan Weiss, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, has been successfully recovered, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
Officials also retrieved belongings of another individual, though their identity has not been publicly disclosed yet.
This development comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict
Tragic Discovery: Student's Body Found Near Power Transformer
Four teenagers drown in Dumka's Mayurakshi river, one body recovered: Police.
Advocates' strike across district courts suspended: Delhi bar body.
Anthony Ippolito to Embody Young Stallone in 'I Play Rocky'