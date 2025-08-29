Left Menu

Israel Recovers Hostage's Body Amid Gaza Tensions

The body of Israeli hostage Ilan Weiss has been recovered from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the retrieval, which also included items belonging to a second person whose identity remains undisclosed.

29-08-2025
The body of Ilan Weiss, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, has been successfully recovered, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Officials also retrieved belongings of another individual, though their identity has not been publicly disclosed yet.

This development comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

