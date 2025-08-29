Left Menu

Bitcoin Heist Verdict: Ex-BJP MLA and Ex-Police Superintendent Jailed for Life

A sessions court in Ahmedabad sentenced former Gujarat BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya, ex-Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel, and others to life imprisonment for involvement in a bitcoin extortion case. The court found them guilty of kidnapping and extorting 200 bitcoins from builder Shailesh Bhatt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:02 IST
Bitcoin Heist Verdict: Ex-BJP MLA and Ex-Police Superintendent Jailed for Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Ahmedabad sessions court handed life imprisonment to former Gujarat BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya, ex-Amreli Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel, and 12 others. They were convicted for their participation in a high-profile bitcoin extortion scheme, involving the kidnapping of Surat-based builder Shailesh Bhatt.

The court found the accused guilty of abducting Bhatt and his partner from Gandhinagar in 2018, extorting 200 bitcoins valued at Rs 32 crore. Representing the Dhari seat of Amreli between 2012 and 2017, Kotadiya was among those charged, alongside nine Amreli police constables.

The convicted policemen plan to appeal the sentence in the high court. The state CID-Crime had filed charges against Kotadiya and others under the IPC. After months of evasion, Kotadiya was arrested in September 2018, and later granted bail, as were his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shuffle: EaseMyTrip's CMD Transition

Leadership Shuffle: EaseMyTrip's CMD Transition

 India
2
Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands

Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands

 Global
3
Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala

 India
4
India and Africa: Doubling Trade Horizons by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade Horizons by 2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025