Delhi Police Cracks Down on Admission Fraud Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an admission fraud syndicate, arresting two individuals involved in duping parents by promising admissions under the management quota in reputed institutions.

The syndicate, which sent bulk SMS to unsuspecting parents, posed as admission consultants, securing hefty sums before vanishing. Police have identified the arrested as Kushagra Shrivastava, a BTech graduate, and Chinmaya Sinha, a commerce graduate, both from Ghaziabad.

Investigations revealed multiple complaints registered against the group, leading to a sting operation that uncovered Rs 1.34 crore in unaccounted cash. The crackdown continues as authorities probe further into possible interstate gang connections.

