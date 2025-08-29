Maharashtra Extends Tenure of Chief Secretary

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, pushing back his retirement date by three months from the original date of August 31 to November 30, as per a government order issued on Thursday.

Rajesh Kumar, a seasoned IAS officer from the 1988 batch, assumed the role of chief secretary on June 30 of this year, succeeding Sujata Saunik, who holds the distinction of being the first woman chief secretary in the state's history.

The extension underscores the government's confidence in Kumar's leadership and aims to ensure continuity in the administration's functioning at a crucial juncture.