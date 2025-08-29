Left Menu

Bomb Hoax at Patna Civil Court Sparks Security Alert

Security was heightened at Patna Civil Court following a bomb threat received via email. However, no explosive was found after a thorough search. Authorities suspect it to be a hoax. The cyber cell is investigating the email's origin. A state-wide security alert was issued due to terrorist infiltration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST
Bomb Hoax at Patna Civil Court Sparks Security Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures were intensified at the Patna Civil Court after an email bomb threat was received, according to authorities.

Patna (Central) SP Diksha confirmed that a bomb disposal team and a dog squad were deployed, conducting a detailed search of the premises. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered.

The threat appears to be a hoax, but a case has been registered and the cyber cell has been assigned to trace the email's origin. This incident follows a high-security alert in Bihar after reports that three terrorists from Pakistan entered the state via Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global
2
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
4
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025