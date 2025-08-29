Bomb Hoax at Patna Civil Court Sparks Security Alert

Security measures were intensified at the Patna Civil Court after an email bomb threat was received, according to authorities.

Patna (Central) SP Diksha confirmed that a bomb disposal team and a dog squad were deployed, conducting a detailed search of the premises. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered.

The threat appears to be a hoax, but a case has been registered and the cyber cell has been assigned to trace the email's origin. This incident follows a high-security alert in Bihar after reports that three terrorists from Pakistan entered the state via Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)