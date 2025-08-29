Bomb Hoax at Patna Civil Court Sparks Security Alert
Security was heightened at Patna Civil Court following a bomb threat received via email. However, no explosive was found after a thorough search. Authorities suspect it to be a hoax. The cyber cell is investigating the email's origin. A state-wide security alert was issued due to terrorist infiltration concerns.
Security measures were intensified at the Patna Civil Court after an email bomb threat was received, according to authorities.
Patna (Central) SP Diksha confirmed that a bomb disposal team and a dog squad were deployed, conducting a detailed search of the premises. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered.
The threat appears to be a hoax, but a case has been registered and the cyber cell has been assigned to trace the email's origin. This incident follows a high-security alert in Bihar after reports that three terrorists from Pakistan entered the state via Nepal.
