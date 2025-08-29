Unraveling the Sambhal Conspiracy: A Turn from Appeasement to Satisfaction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that the judicial commission report on the November 2024 violence in Sambhal identified a conspiracy that incited the riots, pointing to a strategic assault on Hindus and noting the state's shift from 'appeasement' towards 'satisfaction'.

The three-member panel handed its findings to the chief minister after examining the events around the Shahi Jama Masjid where unrest on November 24 led to four deaths and numerous injuries.

Sources claim the report uncovers attempts to manipulate the Hindu demographic, implicating radical factions and imported agitators, while crediting the police with thwarting a larger catastrophe.

