Unraveling the Sambhal Conspiracy: A Turn from Appeasement to Satisfaction

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed that the judicial commission report attributes the November 2024 Sambhal violence to a conspiracy against Hindus. The report highlights demographic shifts, external influences, and historical targeting while praising the state's preventive actions for averting a massacre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that the judicial commission report on the November 2024 violence in Sambhal identified a conspiracy that incited the riots, pointing to a strategic assault on Hindus and noting the state's shift from 'appeasement' towards 'satisfaction'.

The three-member panel handed its findings to the chief minister after examining the events around the Shahi Jama Masjid where unrest on November 24 led to four deaths and numerous injuries.

Sources claim the report uncovers attempts to manipulate the Hindu demographic, implicating radical factions and imported agitators, while crediting the police with thwarting a larger catastrophe.

