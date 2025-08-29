Left Menu

Sambhal Turmoil: Judicial Report Sparks Criticism on Demographic Shifts

A judicial report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence has ignited reactions over alleged demographic changes in Uttar Pradesh. Minister Gulab Devi questions the drop in the Hindu population, calling for action. The report highlights a history of communal unrest and credits police with preventing a massacre.

  • Country:
  • India

The judicial commission's report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence has drawn scrutiny and criticism, especially concerning alleged demographic changes in Western Uttar Pradesh. A state minister flagged concerns about a reported shift from 45% Hindu population at independence to 15% today.

The three-member panel met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to present the findings related to the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid. The report suggests Hindus have frequently been primary targets in riots since 1947, with the recent unrest linked to historical Turk-Pathan tensions.

While details remain under study by legal teams, the report credits police actions with preventing further violence. It also references the area's history of communal strife and alleges the involvement of radical networks in destabilising the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

