Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

A tragedy unfolded in Kutch district, Gujarat, when a young woman's decision to end her relationship reportedly led to her death. The victim, 19-year-old Sakshi Khania, was allegedly attacked by her former boyfriend, Mohit Siddhpara, after she blocked his phone number to cut off contact.

The incident occurred outside Sakshi's college in Bhuj on Thursday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police R D Jadeja, Mohit confronted Sakshi for blocking him and, in a fit of rage, allegedly slit her throat before fleeing the scene. Emergency services rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries the next morning.

Originally charged with attempted murder, Mohit's arrest on the same night has now led to an upgrade of charges to murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following Sakshi's death. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising serious concerns about relationship violence.