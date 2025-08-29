Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her former partner in Kutch, Gujarat, after ending their relationship. The accused, Mohit Siddhpara, was apprehended after the victim, Sakshi Khania, succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place outside her college in Bhuj, escalating from a personal confrontation.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy unfolded in Kutch district, Gujarat, when a young woman's decision to end her relationship reportedly led to her death. The victim, 19-year-old Sakshi Khania, was allegedly attacked by her former boyfriend, Mohit Siddhpara, after she blocked his phone number to cut off contact.
The incident occurred outside Sakshi's college in Bhuj on Thursday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police R D Jadeja, Mohit confronted Sakshi for blocking him and, in a fit of rage, allegedly slit her throat before fleeing the scene. Emergency services rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries the next morning.
Originally charged with attempted murder, Mohit's arrest on the same night has now led to an upgrade of charges to murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following Sakshi's death. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising serious concerns about relationship violence.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kutch
- relationship
- violence
- Gujarat
- murder
- college
- victim
- police
- investigation
- arrest
ALSO READ
Auto Driver Sentenced to Life for Attempting to Rape and Murder Tribal Woman
Government Steps Up: Aid for Victims of Virar Building Collapse
Victims of Naxal Violence Appeal Against Vice Presidential Candidate
CBI Investigates TMC MLA in Medical College Corruption Scandal
Dramatic Capture: Two Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested in Delhi