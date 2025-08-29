Left Menu

Shankar Jiwal Appointed Chairman of Tamil Nadu's New Fire Commission

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed retiring DGP Shankar Jiwal as chairman of the newly formed Fire Commission starting September 1. The commission will implement technological advancements in fire operations, regulate fire licenses, and recommend new training programs. Jiwal met with Chief Minister M K Stalin ahead of his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:14 IST
Shankar Jiwal Appointed Chairman of Tamil Nadu's New Fire Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has named Shankar Jiwal, who is set to retire as Director General of Police on August 31, as the chairman of the newly established Fire Commission. The commission, effective from September 1, was announced by the Chief Minister in 2022-2023.

The purpose of the Fire Commission is to integrate technological innovations in fire and life rescue operations, regulate the issuance of fire licenses and safety certificates for buildings, and propose new programs and training methods for Fire and Rescue Services Personnel. An official government order was released on August 28, appointing Jiwal to this influential role.

Before assuming his new responsibilities, Jiwal met with Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday. The commission will include key members such as an Additional Director, CMDA Member Secretary as ex-officio members, and other experts and former officials as both full-time and part-time members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

 Kazakhstan
2
Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

 India
4
Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025