Shankar Jiwal Appointed Chairman of Tamil Nadu's New Fire Commission

The Tamil Nadu government has named Shankar Jiwal, who is set to retire as Director General of Police on August 31, as the chairman of the newly established Fire Commission. The commission, effective from September 1, was announced by the Chief Minister in 2022-2023.

The purpose of the Fire Commission is to integrate technological innovations in fire and life rescue operations, regulate the issuance of fire licenses and safety certificates for buildings, and propose new programs and training methods for Fire and Rescue Services Personnel. An official government order was released on August 28, appointing Jiwal to this influential role.

Before assuming his new responsibilities, Jiwal met with Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday. The commission will include key members such as an Additional Director, CMDA Member Secretary as ex-officio members, and other experts and former officials as both full-time and part-time members.

