Uttar Pradesh Boosts Forensic Expertise with New University Partnership

In a strategic move to enhance policing effectiveness, Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Odisha's Centurion University. The agreement was signed at the Police Headquarters, witnessed by the Director General of Police, Rajiv Krishna.

The collaboration underscores the growing importance of forensic science in crime investigation. As per recent criminal laws, forensic experts are now mandatory at crime scenes for collecting scientific evidence. The partnership is expected to bolster not only academic research but the entire forensic structure in the state.

The MoU facilitates joint teaching, training, research programs, and access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities. Centurion University's recognition as a Centre of Excellence adds further credibility to this endeavor, promising to give students a competitive edge in forensic science

(With inputs from agencies.)