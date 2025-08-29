Left Menu

Frontier Nagaland's Path to Autonomy Nears Conclusion

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced that discussions about the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) demand are nearing completion. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation has been demanding a separate state due to alleged neglect. A recent meeting resolved several issues, and a final agreement is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:10 IST
Frontier Nagaland's Path to Autonomy Nears Conclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio revealed significant progress in ongoing discussions about the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) demand, signaling that a resolution may soon be within reach. The discussions stem from longstanding grievances by people in the six eastern districts seeking greater autonomy.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing eight tribes, has been advocating for a separate state since 2010, citing years of neglect as the reason behind their demands. Recent meetings involving the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government, and ENPO representatives have successfully tackled numerous challenging issues, leaving only a few matters pending.

Amidst speculations of an imminent final agreement, Rio indicated that negotiations are almost complete from their side, awaiting only the formal arrangement draft. Meanwhile, the ENPO, which previously boycotted elections, agreed to a framework offering limited autonomy, with provisions for revisiting the agreement after a decade and emphasizing the necessity of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

 Global
2
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till rese...

 India
3
Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

 Global
4
Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025