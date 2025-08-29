Frontier Nagaland's Path to Autonomy Nears Conclusion

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio revealed significant progress in ongoing discussions about the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) demand, signaling that a resolution may soon be within reach. The discussions stem from longstanding grievances by people in the six eastern districts seeking greater autonomy.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing eight tribes, has been advocating for a separate state since 2010, citing years of neglect as the reason behind their demands. Recent meetings involving the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government, and ENPO representatives have successfully tackled numerous challenging issues, leaving only a few matters pending.

Amidst speculations of an imminent final agreement, Rio indicated that negotiations are almost complete from their side, awaiting only the formal arrangement draft. Meanwhile, the ENPO, which previously boycotted elections, agreed to a framework offering limited autonomy, with provisions for revisiting the agreement after a decade and emphasizing the necessity of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy.